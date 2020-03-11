Saints rally past Canisius, march on to MAAC Quarterfinals

ALBANY, N.Y. - The College of Saint Rose overcame an early deficit to defeat Post University 16-10 in non-league action at Sullivan Field this afternoon.

An aggressive start for Post (1-6) spotted the Eagles a two goal lead before freshman attacker Emilie Robbins cut to the lead to 2-1 on a successful free position shot.

With Post leading 3-1 midway through the first period, Robbins and fellow freshman attacker Margaret Brent would net goals 23 seconds apart to even the score at 3-3.

The teams would trade goals the rest of the opening period until freshman midfielder Deanna Ciliento converted the feed from Robbins with 1:42 left to give the Golden Knights (2-3) a 6-5 halftime advantage.

The back and forth scoring between the two offenses continued into the second half until freshman attacker Alexis Farr's unassisted goal put Saint Rose up 8-7 with just over 20 minutes left in the game. The Golden Knights would not trail again, utilizing an effective offensive tempo throughout the second period to net eight of the game's final 11 goals.

The balanced team effort from Saint Rose saw eight players contribute at least one goal, the highest number of scorers the team has had this season.

"I'm excited all the girls were able to play as one unit," said head coach Kaitlin Gaghan after the win. "It shows the strength of our team when we play together like this."

Ciliento led the Golden Knights with a team-high six goals. Robbins and Brent added two goals and three assists each. Freshman attacker Claudia Agostino and the freshman midfield trio of Payton O'Hara, Gabrielle Panko, and Samantha Ebel provided one goal each to the Saint Rose attack.

Freshman defender Nicole Taveras produced a tremendous effort in the Golden Knights back end, causing seven turnovers and picking up nine ground balls. Taveras currently leads all field players in the Northeast-10 Conference in both categories.

Freshman goalkeeper Madeline Yeung made seven saves to earn the victory. Yeung's 40 saves on the season rank second among all NE10 goalkeepers.

Looking ahead, Saint Rose returns to Sullivan Field on Saturday for a 1:00 pm NE10 matinee against Saint Anselm. Post is off until Saturday, March 21 when it travels to Philadelphia for its conference opener at Holy Family.