ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The College of Saint Rose women’s soccer head coach Laurie Darling Gutheil enlisted the element of surprise Tuesday to celebrate one of the great teams in program history.

The Golden Knights unexpectedly received their rings commemorating their runner-up finish in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

After an 18-2-4 season that saw Saint Rose reach the national title game, the players were under the impression the rings would be coming individually to their homes, according to sophomore midfielder/forward Jada Brown.

However, when Coach Gutheil surprised the team on campus Tuesday with an impromptu ring ceremony, it allowed a tight-knit unit another chance to celebrate together what they worked tirelessly to accomplish last season.

“To be able to open them alongside of all of our teammates, it truly showed, like, how much hard work and effort, and coming together really pays off in the long run,” said Brown. “I’m really happy we were, like, actually able to open them all together instead of being at home, because being all together just, like, made us relive everything we went through. So it’s really nice to rekindle, and see everyone; it brings back all the good memories.”

The Golden Knights begin their pursuit of a return to the national championship Saturday, kicking off their season against Daemen University.