Saint Rose women’s soccer send off

With a 2-1 win in the NCAA quarterfinals on Sunday, the Saint Rose women’s soccer team earned a trip to the DII women’s soccer Final Four in Pittsburgh. The college made sure the Golden Knights felt its support on their way out.

Fellow student athletes, faculty, staff, friends, and family all packed into the lobby of the Events and Athletics Center, sending the team off to the program’s seventh Final Four in style. Head Coach Laurie Darling Gutheil addressed the crowd, as did Burnt Hills graduate Morgan Burchhardt, who was on the team the last time it took a trip to the national semifinals in 2014.

“I’ve seriously been waiting for this moment for five years now,” she told reporters before the rally. “Ever since I lost in ’14, I’ve always wanted to get back there, to any Final Four possible, and to know it’s my last one is so exciting to go out this way.”

Saint Rose will face top-seeded Central Valley State, whose won five titles in the last 10 years, including in 2014 after beating the Golden Knights in the semifinals. Saint Rose won its lone championship in 2011 with a victory over the same opponent.

The game will kick off Thursday at 11 a.m.