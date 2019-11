The Saint Rose women’s soccer team earned the top seed in the East Region. At 17-2-1, the Golden Knights will host a first-round game against Daemen Friday night at 6 p.m. With a victory, Saint Rose would play either Stonehill or Jefferson on Saturday.

This will be the Golden Knights’ 15th appearance in the DII NCAA tournament. They won the national title in 2011.

Saint Rose won the Northeast-10 championship on Sunday.