Saint Rose women’s lacrosse set to make history

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A group of 18 girls, along with their coaches, will make history this weekend. The Saint Rose women’s lacrosse team is headed to Saint Thomas Aquinas, not just for its season opener, but for the program’s first game ever.

With 16 freshmen, the team is young and will likely face adversity as Head Coach Kaitlin Gaghan builds the foundation, but she and the Golden Knights welcome the challenge.

“As a youthful team, you may not see the same level of skill that we’ll play such as Adelphi or Le Moyne in winning a national championship,” Gaghan said as she described the group she has. “But you’re gonna see us be in every play. We’re gonna grind through. We’re gonna get the ball up and down the field, and really do our best to put some points on the board.”

She said her goal is to be competitive in every game. Goalie Madeline Yeung echoed that expectation.

“Just because we’re a first-year program doesn’t mean we’re gonna play like a first-year program” Yeung said. “And I’m really excited to show all these other schools to watch out for Saint Rose women’s lacrosse.”

The freshman from Hoosick Falls was part of the Panthers’ first team when the program got off the ground four years ago, and she said being part of history at Saint Rose drew her to the team.

The historic season opens Sunday at noon.