Saint Rose women upended 58-48 by visiting Le Moyne

ALBANY, N.Y. – The College of Saint Rose had three players score in double figures in tonight’s 58-48 Northeast-10 Conference loss to visiting Upstate Challenge rival Le Moyne.

Senior forward Leah Dollard (Albany, N.Y./Albany) led the Golden Knights with 12 points, while junior forward Nina Fedullo (Amsterdam, N.Y./Amsterdam) and sophomore guard Becca Townes (Poughkeepsie, N.Y./Our Lady of Lourdes) added ten apiece. Townes, along with senior guard Takora McIntyre (Boston, Mass./Fenway/Temple), combined to hold Le Moyne senior guard Morgan Roberts, who entered the night second in the NE10 in scoring, to 0-of-11 shooting, including 0-of-6 from three-point range. The program’s all-time leading scorer finished with two points, a pair of made foul shots with 27 seconds remaining, and nine assists.

Junior guard Liz Millea topped all players with 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting to lead the Dolphins (14-7/10-4 NE10). Senior forward Colleen Corcoran contributed a “double-double” of 17 points and ten rebounds.

Saint Rose (7-14/2-12 NE10) shot 50.0 percent in the first half, including 60.0 percent from beyond the arc, to hold a 29-25 lead at the intermission. Dollard netted ten of her points during the opening 20 minutes.

The Dolphins, which knocked down eight of their first 16 shots after the break, outscored Saint Rose 16-5 in the third quarter to gain control. The stretch was part of a 20-7 Le Moyne run across a 12:46 span.

Despite the deficit, the Golden Knights continued to stay within striking distance, trailing by seven, 49-41, with 3:42 remaining. Le Moyne, on the strength of a pair of Millea three-pointers and some timely late makes at the foul line, was able to keep Saint Rose at bay.

Looking ahead, Saint Rose plays at Pace University on Saturday at 1:30 pm. Fans that are unable to make it to Pleasantville, N.Y. can watch the matinee live on the NE10 NOW Network. Le Moyne, now winners of three-straight, hosts New Haven on Saturday at 1:00 pm

#NGWSD: Today was the 34th Annual National Girls & Women in Sports Day (NGWSD), powered by the Women’s Sports Foundation. This celebration inspires girls and women to play and be active, to realize their full power. The confidence, strength and character gained through sports participation are the very tools girls and women need to become strong leaders in sports and life. The Saint Rose women’s teams were honored at halftime of the women’s game as part of the day.

Upstate Challenge: Le Moyne and Saint Rose announced the formation of the Upstate Challenge rivalry series in the fall of 2011. The two schools square off in 17 sports in which they compete head-to-head in the regular season or during the NE10 Championship. The winner of the series is awarded the “Upstate Challenge” trophy. The competition originally included 14 sports, but grew to 16 at the outset of the 2014-15 season after the Dolphins added track and field programs. It expanded to 17 in 2016-17 with the addition of women’s golf. The all-time series stands at 4-1-3 in favor of Le Moyne.

Notes: Townes is averaging 13.5 points per-game across the past six games…Fedullo tops the Golden Knights with 12.7 ppg…She grabs a team-high 9.1 rebounds a night, good for fifth in the NE10.