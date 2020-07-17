Saint Rose suspends all fall 2020 athletic competition

ALBANY, N.Y. — Saint Rose announced via a press release Thursday afternoon that the NE10 will be suspending all sponsored competition and championships through December 31 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Although our student-athletes will not have the opportunity to compete before December 31st, 2020, I am appreciative of the leadership amongst NE10 Presidents, Athletic Directors, and conference administrators and staff to put the health and safety of our student-athletes at the forefront of this decision,” Lori Anctil, Associate Vice President and Director of Athletics, said in a statement.

“I am encouraged by the efforts taken by the NCAA and NE10 to provide flexibility that allows our 350-plus Golden Knights to return to competition in January. We are a strong and resilient group of student-athletes, coaches, administrators and staff, and I’m confident the best is yet to come for Saint Rose Athletics,” she continued.

The plan is to provide fall athletes with a meaningful regular season and conference championship experience as long as the return to play can be safely executed.

