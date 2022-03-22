Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The College of Saint Rose fell to Northeast-10 Conference rival Southern New Hampshire in overtime today at the Plumeri Sports Complex, with the visiting Penmen recording the game-winning goal in the opening minute of the second extra session.

After the opening draw was secured by the visitors in the second overtime, sophomore midfield Shelby Cole registered the unassisted game-winner 61 seconds into the extra frame.

Southern New Hampshire previously scored three of the first four goals of the contest to stake an early 3-1 lead.

The Golden Knights would respond in the second period, netting consecutive goals by freshman attack Lauren Pendergast and sophomore midfield Deanna Ciliento to level the action at 3-3.

Things remained tied until the late stages of the second frame when the Penmen scored three of the final four strikes of the half to take a 6-4 advantage into the break.

Saint Rose cut the deficit to 8-7 heading into the fourth after Cilento and sophomore midfields Eileen Rattigan and Daria Bock each deposited goals in the third.

The Golden Knight rally stretched into the fourth, when freshman Julia Lasher and Ciliento tallied scores to help Saint Rose re-take the lead at 9-8 with 3:36 remaining. However, Southern New Hampshire freshman attack Madison Keating found the back of the net with 1:13 left to force overtime.

Pendergast had two quality opportunities for Saint Rose in the first overtime session, sending a shot off the post in addition to having a close range strike turned away by senior goalie Caela McCartney.

Ciliento topped the Golden Knight offense with three scores, while Pendergast finished with two goals. Sophomore goalie Dorothy Gaffney made seven saves in a strong performance in net for Saint Rose (4-2/0-2 NE10).

Junior midfields Skyla Renaud, senior attack Kathleen Crowther, and junior attack Angelina Gaziano each scored twice to lead the Penmen (3-1/1-1 NE10).

Looking ahead, both teams continue conference play at home on Saturday afternoon. The Golden Knights wrap their four-game homestand against #18 New Haven at 1:00 pm, while Southern New Hampshire welcomes Franklin Pierce for a 12:00 pm tilt.