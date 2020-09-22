Saint Rose names Sarah Martin Head Women’s Lacrosse Coach

ALBANY, N.Y. – Sarah Martin has been named the Head Women’s Lacrosse Coach at The College of Saint Rose. The former University at Albany first-team All-American will officially begin on October 1.

“I’m thrilled for our student-athletes to be mentored by an exceptional person and coach. I pledged to the team that we would bring in a coach who is passionate, knowledgeable, and comes with a successful track record as a player and coach. We have that and much more with Sarah. I look forward to having a front row seat as we watch Saint Rose women’s lacrosse grow and thrive under Sarah’s leadership,” said Lori Anctil, Associate Vice President and Director of Athletes.

Martin has spent the past three seasons as an Assistant Coach at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. She helped the Engineers qualify for the Liberty League Tournament every year, including a trip to the 2018 semifinals and a 3-0 start last spring.

“Sarah Martin is poised to build a successful program at Saint Rose. Her passion and sincerity shine through her coaching. She will care about her student-athletes and foster an environment of competition and respect. I look forward to witnessing the growth of Saint Rose women’s lacrosse under Sarah’s tutelage and mentorship,” said Leslie DeLano, head women’s lacrosse coach at Rensselaer.

Martin, who earned first-team IWLCA and Inside Lacrosse All-America honors at UAlbany, was nominated for the Tewaaraton Trophy as a senior. That spring, she compiled a program single-season record 109 points, 63 goals and 46 assists, and was voted the 2017 America East Midfielder of the Year.

She was drafted by the Long Island Sound of the United Women’s Lacrosse League (UWLX) after concluding her Great Danes career with 219 points on 137 goals and 82 assists.

“Sarah Martin was one of the best lacrosse players and athletes I have had the pleasure to coach. A fierce competitor and natural leader, Sarah made a major impact at both ends of the field during her four years at UAlbany. Her lacrosse IQ, field vision, and ability to quickly digest information and make adjustments will serve her well in her new role as a head coach. The future is bright for Saint Rose women’s lacrosse,” said Jessica Davos, who served as the Associate Head Coach at UAlbany throughout Martin’s intercollegiate career.

Martin, a Hampden, Massachusetts native, graduated from UAlbany with a bachelor’s degree in Psychology and Human Development, with a minor in Education.