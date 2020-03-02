Interactive Radar

Saint Rose men’s lacrosse receiving votes in USILA coaches poll

by: Kyle Young

LOUISVILLE, Ky.  – The College of Saint Rose is receiving votes in today’s United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association Coaches Poll. This marks the first time that the Golden Knights have been mentioned in a national poll.

Saint Rose defeated Saint Michael’s 9-8 in overtime on Saturday to get off to a 2-0 start for the first time in program history. The Black and Gold boast a balanced offense with 12 players having found the back of the net thus far.

Saint Rose (2-0/1-0 Northeast-10 Conference) venture to the Sunshine State for the first time later this week. The Golden Knights will play Florida Southern, also receiving votes, on Wednesday and No. 4 Tampa on Saturday.

