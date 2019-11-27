Saint Rose men’s basketball falls at Le Moyne

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Host Upstate Challenge rival Le Moyne pulled away midway through the second half of a close game to defeat The College of Saint Rose 88-70 in Northeast-10 Conference action tonight.

The Dolphins (3-3/2-0 NE10) took off on a 16-4 spurt that transformed a tenuous one point, 55-54, lead with 12:40 to go into a 13 point, 71-58, cushion four minutes later. Le Moyne outrebounded the Golden Knights (3-4/0-2 NE10) 43-28, including 31-22 on the defensive glass, throughout the game and shot 66.7 percent (21-for-31) from the floor during the final 20 minutes to overcome a 33-32 halftime deficit.

Sophomore forward Sekou Sylla recorded his sixth “double-double” in seven games thus far to lead the Saint Rose charge. Sylla finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds, while freshman guard Jordan Jackson (Amsterdam, N.Y./Mekeel Christian Academy) contributed season-highs of eight points and seven assists. Junior guard Adam Anderson (Saratoga Springs, N.Y./Saratoga) also had eight points, while freshman guards Cartier Bowman and Manasseh Small added seven apiece.

Senior forward Tom Brown led four Dolphins in twin-figures scoring with 17 points and 10 boards.

Looking ahead, the Golden Knights return home Wednesday, December 4 to take on Pace University in the second half of an NE0 doubleheader. Tip-off for that contest is set for 7:30 pm with the women getting underway at 5:30 pm. Meanwhile, Le Moyne heads to Erie, Pa. for the Gary Miller Classic at Gannon University Friday and Saturday. The Dolphins will face Ashland University in Friday’s first-round game at 5:30 pm.

Notes: Sylla leads the NE10 in rebounding (11.3) and is third in scoring (21.7)…He was named to the NE10 weekly honor roll Monday…Tonight’s starting lineup included two sophomores and a freshman.