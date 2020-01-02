Saint Rose drops eighth straight game

ALBANY, N.Y. – The College of Saint Rose hung tight with Bentley for most of the afternoon before falling 85-74 to the 23rd-ranked Falcons inside Daniel P. Nolan Gymnasium.

Bentley (11-2) held the Golden Knights to 18.2 percent (4-for-18) shooting from the arc and grabbed 20 offensive rebounds that yielded 20 second chance points to chalk up its eight win in the last nine games.

Sophomore forward Sekou Sylla scored 21 points and pulled down eight rebounds, while sophomore guard Tyler Washington and junior guard Adam Anderson (Saratoga Springs, N.Y./Saratoga) scored 16 and 13 points respectively to lead Saint Rose (3-10).

Senior forward Chris Hudson and sophomore guard Mason Webb both registered “double-doubles” to propel the Falcons, who came into the game averaging a Northeast-10 Conference best 85.5 points. Hudson finished with 23 points and 12 boards, while Webb scored 17 points and hauled in 10 caroms. Sophomore guard Brian Wright-Kinsey helped their cause with 21 points.

Bentley scored five unanswered points throughout the final 2:20 of the first half to walk in the locker room up 11, 43-32, at the break. Saint Rose whittled the deficit to seven, 50-43, in the opening four minutes of the second period following a Sylla put-back. However, the Falcons reeled off an 8-0 run to put themselves in control 58-43 with 13:52 remaining. It pretty much remained a double-digit ballgame the rest of the way.

Looking ahead, both teams are home Saturday. The Golden Knights host nationally ranked Saint Thomas Aquinas at 2:00 pm, while Bentley takes on NE10 rival Saint Anselm at 3:30 pm in Waltham, Mass.

Notes: Second year head coach Mike Perno has a young team that features only one senior and a pair of juniors…Three underclassmen started today…Sylla is among the country’s top-10 and leads the NE10 in rebounding (11.1)…He is third in the league in scoring (20.5) and is the only NE10 player averaging a “double-double”…Sylla has averaged 23.5 points and 11.3 boards throughout the last four contests…Anderson has been in twin-figures in six straight games and is averaging 13.1 points on the year…Freshman forward Cartier Bowman and Sylla are among the league’s top-five in field goal percentage…Bowman has buried 59.2 percent (45-for-76) of his shots, while Sylla has canned 58.2 percent (110-for-189) of his attempts.