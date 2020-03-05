Saint Rose defeats Florida Southern to move to 3-0

LAKELAND, F.L. – The College of Saint Rose used a 6-1 run spanning the half to begin its Florida trip with this evening’s 15-9 win at Florida Southern.
The 19:09 stretch broke a 4-4 tie to put the Golden Knights, playing their first-ever game in the “Sunshine State”, up 10-5 with 7:32 left in the third quarter. The host Moccasins were only able to cut their deficit to three from there.
Saint Rose (3-0/1-0 Northeast-10 Conference), receiving votes in this week’s USILA Coaches’ Poll, had seven players register a point in the non-conference victory.
Sophomore midfielder Drew Carpino (Kingston, N.Y./Kingston) led the way with four goals and one assist. Senior attack Jordyn Marchiano (LaFayette, N.Y./LaFayette) added three goals and an assist, while junior midfielder John Loughlin (Kingston, N.Y./Kingston) fired three into the net. Freshman goalie Ryan Fleming (Saratoga Springs, N.Y./Saratoga) stopped 16 Florida Southern shots to earn the win in goal.
Freshman attack Thomas Frank and junior midfielder Edward May paced the Mocs with two goals and an assist apiece.
Looking ahead, Saint Rose, off to a 3-0 start for the first time in program history, wraps up its time in Florida with a Saturday afternoon game at No. 4 Tampa. Game time is set for 12:00 pm. Florida Southern (2-3) hosts Mount Olive on Sunday at 4:00 pm.
Notes: Both squads are receiving votes in the latest USILA coaches poll…Freshman attack Connor Kinney (Owego, N.Y./Owego Free Academy) made the USILA Division II Team of the Week…He was also named the NE10 Rookie of the Week… Fleming took home NE10 Goalie of the Week honors.