Saint Rose begins women’s lacrosse head coach search

Albany, N.Y. — Saint Rose launched it’s women’s lacrosse program in the spring and already there’s a changing of the guard.

Today is Kaitlin Gaghan’s last day as the team’s head coach. She’s changing careers, according to athletic director Lori Anctil, who is now searching for a replacement.

Anctil said there’s no set date to have a new head coach in place. She doesn’t want to rush the process, but with such a young program, she also doesn’t want to drag it out. She’s hoping to make a hire in the next month or two.

“I pledged to the team that I would bring in a coach who will continue to build this program,” Anctil said via text.

“Someone who is passionate, knowledgeable, has a successful track record as a player and coach… and ultimately someone they will respect and learn from,” Anctil said. “A terrific mentor who will provide an unbelievable experience for them.”

In their shortened inaugural season the Saint Rose women’s lacrosse team went 2-3.