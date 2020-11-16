Saint Rose athletics go on pause

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Sunday The College of Saint Rose announced they are moving to fully remote instruction starting Tuesday, November 17th. As part of the announcement all athletic activities will go on pause for the remainder of the fall semester.

Monday will be the last day teams can practice or engage in any in person activities. The pause is considered to be indefinite. Teams have been able to practice during the fall semester without playing any games. If a winter sports season is played, it would start in January.