Saint Peter’s snaps Siena’s 16 game winning streak

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A big second half run propelled Saint Peter’s to a 68-62 win snapping Siena’s Division I program record 16 game winning streak. Jalen Pickett returned to the lineup after missing the last three games with a hamstring injury but only managed 8 points on 1-6 shooting.

After the game Siena head coach Carmen Maciariello had strong words for his team,

“you know a loss that was needed you know these guys think we can show up and we talk about winning streaks and I was trying to deflect all that garbage I don’t think it’s needed we have to get better.”

The game was tied at 37 early in the second half before the Peacocks went on a 18-2 run pushing the lead to 16. Siena didn’t go away quietly cutting the deficit to four with two and a half minutes to play. On the very next possession Daryl Banks converted a four point play to give Saint Peter’s some breathing room.

This was Siena’s first loss since February 2nd of 2020 when Saint Peter’s beat them 85-80 in Jersey City. Jordan King and Manny Camper led the Saints with 21 and 18 points respectively.

Siena and Saint Peter’s conclude their two game series Saturday night at 7pm.