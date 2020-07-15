Ryan Walker signs with Thunder for second year

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. — The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that forward Ryan Walker has been signed to a contract for the 2020-21 season.

Walker, 23, played in 49 games during his rookie campaign last season with the Thunder collecting 19 points (8 goals, 11 assists). The Spotswood, NJ native joined Adirondack in March of 2019 after being released from a professional tryout with the American Hockey League’s Binghamton Devils.

“I am beyond thrilled and excited to be back with the Thunder,” Walker said. “We have a great group of core guys coming back, and with our newcomers, I believe we can be back battling for the Kelly Cup in front of the Thunder faithful. I’m looking forward to getting back to Glens Falls and back on the ice at the Cool Insuring Arena!”

Before turning pro, Walker had a four-year career at Union College that saw him post 29 points in 39 games (15 goals, 14 assists), racking up a total of 32 goals and 36 assists in 142 games.

Walker played one season for the Sioux City Musketeers in the United States Hockey League, collecting 34 points in 60 games (10 goals, 24 assists). Before his lone year in the USHL, Walker went through the junior ranks in the Eastern Hockey League, North American Prospects Hockey League, and Atlantic Youth Hockey League all with the New Jersey Junior Titans. It was in the AYHL where Walker saw his most productive offensive season, netting 60 points (17 goals, 43 assists) in 26 games played in 2013-14.