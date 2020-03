TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The RPI hockey team is losing its leading goal scorer. Todd Burgess entered the transfer portal and plans to pursue a graduate degree at another school, according to the team’s Twitter page.

Todd Burgess has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal in order to pursue a graduate degree at a different school.



Burgess played 3 seasons with RPI after missing his freshman year due to injury. 1/2 — RPI Men's Hockey (@RPI_Hockey) March 24, 2020

Head Coach Dave Smith: “Todd was excellent and was a big piece, along with 7 other seniors, in building our culture @RPI_Hockey.

“We wish Todd well and thank him for making #RPIHockey better. Being a student-athlete at RPI is very demanding and he leaves with a great degree.” 2/2 — RPI Men's Hockey (@RPI_Hockey) March 24, 2020

After missing his freshman year with injury, Burgess notched 48 points his last three seasons combined, on 22 goals and 26 assists. His 14 goals as a senior led the Engineers.