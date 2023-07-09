NASHVILLE, TN (NEWS10) — RPI Men’s Hockey freshman Sutter Muzzatti became the first Engineer to get drafted since 2018 last month during the NHL Entry Draft. He was selected by the Nashville Predators 143rd overall in the fifth round.

The six-foot-six center finished his freshman season with seven goals and 15 assists, earning ECAC All-Rookie team honors and being named to the Hockey Commissioners Association 2023 Tim Taylor award watch list. He was one of five ECAC players selected for that list.

He contributed a lot of minutes in the Engineer’s late-season push into the playoffs last season and said he’ll be returning for his sophomore season to help RPI go further than they did last year.

“Yeah for sure I’ll definitely be back. I’m excited to be back. We got a great group of guys, some good freshmen, good transfers coming in, so I’m ready to make some noise this year.”

The Engineers will hit the ice for the upcoming season is scheduled for October 2023.