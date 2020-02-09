RPI’s historic winning streak comes to an end

TROY, N.Y. — RPI’s 18 game winning streak came to an end with a 62-60 loss to Ithaca on Sunday. The Engineers tied a program record for consecutive wins set by the 1990-91 team.
RPI was down 18 at the half before storming back to take a one point lead late in the game. Jake Mitchell’s layup with 11 seconds left gave the Bombers the advantage, Patrick Mahoney had a shot to win it but his three at the buzzer fell short. They are now 18-3 this season.
RPI is back in action against second place Hobart next Friday.