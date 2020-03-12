RPI men’s hockey to face Colgate in quarterfinals

TROY, N.Y. – The Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men’s hockey team will face Colgate University in the ECAC Hockey Quarterfinals beginning on Friday at 7pm at Houston Field House. Game 2 is Saturday at 7pm and a decisive third game, if necessary, is Sunday at 5pm.



Due to the Institute having enacted social distancing protocols to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 within our community, the games will be conducted without spectators.



The Engineers were originally scheduled to play Harvard University, but the Crimson canceled the series in light of the coronavirus outbreak. Yale University also chose to no longer compete so the league re-seeded the six remaining teams with the top two receiving byes to the ECAC Hockey Semifinals in Lake Placid, N.Y.



ECAC Hockey Quarterfinals

No. 1 Cornell – bye

No. 2 Clarkson – bye

No. 3 Quinnipiac vs. No. 11 Princeton (Best-of-Three in Hamden, Conn.)

No. 4 Rensselaer vs. No. 8 Colgate (Best-of-Three in Troy, N.Y.)



ECAC Hockey Semifinals

March 20 in Lake Placid, N.Y.

Game 1 at 4pm: No. 1 Cornell vs. No. 4 Rensselaer, No. 8 Colgate or No. 11 Princeton

Game 2 – 7:30pm: No. 2 Clarkson vs. No. 3 Quinnipiac, No. 4 Rensselaer or No. 8 Colgate

ECAC Hockey Championship Game March 21 in Lake Placid, N.Y. at 7:30pm

