RPI men’s hockey downs Dartmouth, 7-1

TROY, N.Y. – Seven different players scored, including three in a span of a minute and 31 seconds in the second period, leading the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men’s hockey team to a 7-1 victory over Dartmouth College, on Friday night at the Houston Field House. With the win, the Engineers improve to 11-12-2 overall (8-7-1 ECAC Hockey), while the Big Green drop to 10-7-4 (7-5-2 ECAC Hockey).



Senior Todd Burgess (Phoenix, AZ/Fairbanks Ice Dogs) broke a 1-1 tie at 5:39 of the second period, taking a cross-ice feed from freshman Rory Herrman (Poway, CA/Fargo Force) and rifling home his fifth goal of the season.



RPI then potted a pair of goals 11 seconds apart to take a 4-1 lead. Senior Patrick Polino (Buffalo, NY/Lincoln Stars) snapped home his team-leading eighth goal of the season from the middle of the left circle, before freshman Tristan Ashbrook (Mantistique, MI/Lincoln Stars) tapped in a back door pass from senior Mike Gornall (Irwin, PA/Topeka Roadrunners) at 7:10 of the middle frame, making it three tallies in 1:31.



Sophomore Ottoville Leppanen (Espoo, Finland/Espoo Blues) pushes the hosts’ advantage to 5-1 at 7:05 of the third, when he flipped in a one-timer from the edge of the crease on the power play. Classmate Kyle Hallbauer (Howell, NJ/Lone Star Brahmas) collected the primary assist on the play, while Gornall had the secondary.



Just over three minutes later, junior Billy Jerry (River Falls, WI/Madison Capitals) finished of a give-and-go exchange with sophomore Daniel DiGrande (Macomb, MI/Green Bay Gamblers) for a 6-1 advantage. Senior Jake Marrello (Slingerlands, NY/PAL Jr. Islanders) also earned a helper on Jerry’s third goal of the year.



Rensselaer capped the scoring with exactly four minutes remaining the game. Freshman Zack Dubinsky (Highland Park, IL/Lincoln Stars) threaded a pass back to the left point for classmate Cory Babichuk (Edmonton, AB/Spruce Grove Saints), who stepped up and wired a shot off the right post and in for his third of the season. Senior Chase Zieky (Avon, CT/Salmon Arm Silverbacks) picked up his second assist of the night and 11th of the season the play.



Sophomore Owen Savory (Cambridge, ON/St. Catharines Falcons) improved to 7-7-2, making 35 saves, including double-digit stops in each period. He closes out January with a 4-0-1 mark, posting a 0.59 goals against average and a .980 save percentage in 305 minutes.



Dartmouth senior Adrian Clark (Toronto, ON/South Shore Lumberjacks) had 30 stops before being lifted for sophomore Justin Ferguson (Hudson, NH/Islanders HC), who stopped 5 of 7 shots over the final 13 minutes.



The Engineers, who matched their season-high for goals, went 1 for 3 on the man advantage, while Dartmouth was 0 for 2.



RPI is back on the ice tomorrow night, when it hosts the University of Vermont in the 43rd Annual Big Red Freakout! (7pm). Dartmouth travels to Schenectady to face Union College (7pm).