RPI men’s basketball comes back and advances

The Siena women's basketball team fell to the Fairfield Stags on Thursday night at Alumni Hall by a final score of 58-46. The Saints struggled offensively, as the Green and Gold shot only 27.5 percent from the field.

Senior Sabrina Piper finished with 13 points and a trio of rebounds, while Amari Anthony also scored in double-figures with 10 points. Freshman Julia Hauer finished a bucket and rebound short of a double-double with eight points and nine rebounds.

Fairfield was led by an 18 point performance from Katie Armstrong, who also added six rebounds and two steals. Andrea Hernangomez scored 10 points with 11 rebounds for a double-double, and Rachel Hakes scored eight points. Despite a 39.3 percentage from the field, the Stags only shot 2-for-16 from beyond the arc.

Despite getting on the board first with a three by Piper, the Stags mounted a 13-0 run over a span of 4:52 before a three-point play from Anthony broke up the streak. However, the Stags opened up a 21-6 lead after the first quarter of play. Their struggles on offense continued into the second quarter despite holding Fairfield to just 10 points in the quarter. The Stags would hold a 31-15 lead at the halfway point.

The scoring woes carried over into the first half of the third quarter, as the Stags grabbed their largest lead of 19 points with 2:02 to play in the quarter. However, the Saints finished the quarter on an 8-0 run and pulled within 11 as Anthony hit a buzzer beating jumper to end the third. The Saints would pull within eight points in the fourth with 3:08 to play, but Fairfield would hang on for the win.

The Saints return to action on Saturday, March 7 when they head to Poughkeepsie for their regular season finale against the Marist Red Foxes. Opening tip for the showdown will kick things off at 7 p.m.