CAMBRIDGE, MA (NEWS10) — The Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men’s hockey team ended last regular season road game without a goal, as the Engineers fell by a 4-0 final score to the No. 9 Harvard Crimson at the Bright-Landry Hockey Center Saturday evening. RPI falls to 13-18-1 overall and 8-12-0 in ECAC Hockey, while Harvard moved to 19-6-2 and 16-4-0 in league play.



Harvard got on the board first in the first period, scoring at the 7:44 mark with Matthew Coronato finishing off a pass from Joe Miller. Coronato corralled the puck around the top of the right-wing circle and skated around toward the blue line. Seeing a lane to the net, he then skated up the middle of the ice into the slot and scored. Sean Farrell also earned an assist.



The Crimson scored early in the second period as well, with Farrell scoring one of his own from Coronato. A shot on net by Coronato switched directions when Farrell got a piece of it, tipping it by Jack Watson to make it 2-0 Harvard.



Marek Hejduk added the third goal for the Crimson with 26 seconds to play in the second period, as some nifty passing led to Hejduk on the doorstep. He slid the puck inside the left post, as Baker Shore and Ryan Drkulec earned assists on the play.



Harvard capped their night with a goal early in the third period, with Farrell tipping home a shot from the blue line from Henry Thrun to make it 4-0 Harvard. Miller also earned another assist on the play as well for his third point of the night.



RPI’s Jack Watson made 20 saves before Carson Cherepak came in and made eight saves. Mitchell Gibson made 20 saves in net for Harvard in the shutout.



The Engineers return to action next Friday, February 24 at 7 p.m. when they host Princeton at the Houston Field House to open the final weekend of the regular season.