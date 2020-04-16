RPI captain Will Reilly goes pro

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It was a moment Will Reilly had been dreaming about since he was three years old. The RPI captain, surrounded by his family, signed his first contract Tuesday night — a two-year, entry-level deal with the Pittsburgh Penguins — officially becoming a professional hockey player.

“Honestly, it hasn’t really set in yet,” he said over Zoom Wednesday when the paperwork cleared, and the team announced its signing. “Still feels kind of surreal, but it’s just been really nice to have people reach out… you can’t do this on your own and a lot of people have helped me.”

The Penguins drafted the former Engineers’ defenseman in 2017 and has been happy with his development. The Toronto native said he’s not sure what comes next with the uncertainties of the pandemic, but he can’t wait to get started whenever that my be. Though he’s not guaranteed a spot on the NHL roster, that hasn’t stopped him from imagining what it might be like to play against the team he grew up loving: the Maple Leafs.

“It’ll obviously be really cool,” he said. “That would be the most surreal thing. Going to games at the Air Canada Centre growing up and stuff like that, I can’t even imagine playing against the lafs, or even playing in the building.”

Reilly notched 22 goals and 46 assists in four years at RPI. His senior season was cut short in the ECAC Tournament by the coronavirus.