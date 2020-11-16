RPI cancels men’s and women’s hockey season

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — RPI men’s and women’s hockey will not compete during the 2020-21 academic year. The school made the announcement Monday afternoon.

In a statement the Director of Athletics Lee McElroy said,

“As we navigate the global pandemic, we must make every effort to protect the health, safety, and well-being of the Institute community, and unfortunately, cancelling the hockey seasons is prudent as we attempt to achieve that objective,” said Dr. Lee McElroy, Associate Vice President and Director of Athletics. “It was a very difficult decision, and we share with our student-athletes and their families the disappointment and uncertainty that comes with this news. The administration will continue to offer support and guidance in every way we can to those affected.”