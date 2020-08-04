RPI announces return to athletics plan

Local Sports

by: RPI Athletics

Posted: / Updated:

TROY, N.Y. – The Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) Department of Athletics has formed a COVID-19 Return to Athletics Action Team with the intention to provide student-athletes, coaches and staff members with a safe transition to athletics activities and facilities in alignment with campus, state, regional and NCAA guidelines.

Individuals across the department collaborated to develop the Return to Athletics Action Plan, a dynamic document that serves as a guide as the fall semester approaches. The complete plan can be found by clicking HERE.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga