TROY, N.Y. – The Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) Department of Athletics has formed a COVID-19 Return to Athletics Action Team with the intention to provide student-athletes, coaches and staff members with a safe transition to athletics activities and facilities in alignment with campus, state, regional and NCAA guidelines.
Individuals across the department collaborated to develop the Return to Athletics Action Plan, a dynamic document that serves as a guide as the fall semester approaches. The complete plan can be found by clicking HERE.
RPI announces return to athletics plan
