ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — MVP arena general manager Bob Belber told NEWS10 Sports Director Griffin Haas on Friday there will be football in Albany in 2024, and that the arena was already receiving interest. NEWS10 can now confirm one of the interested parties. Former Empire owner Ron Tridico tells NEWS10 he is interested in bringing a new team to Albany, and the MVP Arena.

Tridico brought football back to Albany once, and now he’s interested in doing it again. Tridico was the majority owner of the Empire in 2021, when the Empire won the National Arena League title in their first NAL season. He remained a co-owner in 2022, when the Empire repeated as champions.

Tridico tells NEWS10 if he does bring a team to Albany, it will be a completely new team with completely new branding. He added that they would consider all leagues depending on what the best fit would be.

Tridco would plan on being the sole owner of this new team. NEWS10 has reached out to Bob Belber, he has not yet gotten returned a request for comment.

The Albany Empire were recently kicked out of the National Arena League after owner Antonio Brown refused to pay the team’s league assessments. Brown would not be involved in this new venture.