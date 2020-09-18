Ron John selected 18th overall in NLL Draft

PHILADELPHIA – University at Albany midfielder Ron John has been selected 18th overall, second pick in the second round, in the 2020 National Lacrosse League Draft by the Colorado Mammoth.
John is the 21st Great Dane in history selected in the NLL Draft. Most recently, Connor Fields was selected by the San Diego Seals in 2018.
In the shortened 2020 season, John appeared in four games for UAlbany, scoring five goals with four assists. John scored the go-ahead goal with 11 seconds left to defeat Drexel, giving the Great Danes their first victory of the season.
For his career, John has made 38 total appearances, including three starts, scoring 15 goals with 18 assists. He is expected to exercise his additional year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the cancellation of spring sports due to COVID-19.
Like the NCAA, the NLL saw its 2019-20 season cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, shutting down on March 12 after each team in the league had completed about a dozen games. At the time of cancellation, Colorado was second in the West Division at 7-6 overall. The Mammoth have won one NLL championship in program history, in 2006.
The NLL will return in for its 35th season 2021.
