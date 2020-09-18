Ron John selected 18th overall in NLL Draft

Loudonville, N.Y. — The Siena Men's Basketball Team was conferred the 2020 Autism Action Award by New York State Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara Thursday afternoon at the Alumni Recreation Center. The award was presented to the Saints for their ongoing support towards individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

"I'm proud to support great partners in our community who are helping bring more awareness to the obstacles and challenges that families living with autism face each day," said Santabarbara, who is the Assemblyman for the 111th Assembly District representing Albany, Montgomery, and Schenectady Counties, and who serves as the Chair of the State Assembly's Sub-Committee on Autism Spectrum Disorders.