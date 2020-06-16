Rodriguez offers unique perspective on specialization debate

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s a debate that’s been heating up the past few years: should athletes — especially those with professional aspirations — specialize in one sport growing up?

Newly signed professional baseball player Brett Rodriguez has a unique perspective. The Seattle Mariners infielder was a three-sport varsity athlete at Queensbury. He won a New York State Championship as a running back on the football team. He played basketball in the winter, and his best sport of course was baseball.

He went on to Division I Wofford College, where most of his teammates and opponents played baseball year round. Now that he’s beginning his professional career, he admits that he needs to play catch-up, but looking back, he says he wouldn’t change a thing.

“I will definitely take nine athletes on the baseball field over nine guys that can just kinda go through the motions,” Rodriguez explained. “So going and playing different sports is the way to go. I think playing football and basketball in high school helped me with so many other things baseball wise.” He mentioned strength and speed being two things he brought from those sports to the baseball field to improve his athleticism, which he credits as the biggest reason he got signed.