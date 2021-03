ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Former Albany Academy standout Riley Mulvey committed to Fran McCaffery and Iowa on Monday.

Proud to announce that I’m committing to the university of Iowa #futurehawkeye @IowaHoops @rjrosa113 thank you for the amazing edit pic.twitter.com/HX745dOGgG — Riley Mulvey ‘22 (@MulveyRiley) March 15, 2021

The news came on the same day the school announced a contract extension with the former Siena head coach through the 2027-2028 season.

Mulvey is a 6’11 junior currently playing at St. Thomas More in Connecticut. He is Iowa’s first commit in the class of 2022.