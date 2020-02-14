Rider snaps Siena’s win streak in Pink Zone game

LOUDONVILLE, NY – It was a night of atmosphere in the Alumni Recreation Center Thursday night, as Siena hosted their 20th annual Pink Zone game. As the Saints in partner with ToLife! attempted to break their mark of $200,000 lifetime funds raised over the last 20 years, on the hardwood the Saints would fall to the Rider Broncs by a final score of 69-38. The loss would snap a five-game winning streak for the Green and Gold.



The Saints were led by a 13 point night from senior Sabrina Piper, as she also snagged three rebounds and a pair of assists which would be the only ones for the Saints on the night. Sophomore Lala Watts added eight points and nine rebounds as she just fell short of a double-double. Junior Marilena Gerostergiou also added nine rebounds as well.



Rider got a 22 point showing from senior Stella Johnson, who also dished out five assists. Amari Johnson notched a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds, while Lea Favre and Amanda Mobley each went into double-figures as well with 14 and 11 points. Mobley also added seven assists to her nightly resume for the Broncs.



Siena struggled to find the cylinder from the get-go, as the Broncs scored early and often. After the first quarter, Siena was still within striking distance as Rider held an 18-9 lead. However, that would quickly slip as the Saints only scored five points in the second frame as the Broncs would hold a 37-14 lead at the halfway point.



As things got going to start the third, so did the Saints offense. An early 6-0 run to open the half jump started the crowd and players to their best offensive quarter of the night. The Saints would score 13 in the frame, but Rider continued to score on a consistent basis and outscored Siena through the final horn.



The Broncs took advantage of 28 Siena turnovers, scoring a total 32 points overall off of those opportunities. Both sides ended up scoring 26 points in the paint.



The Saints return to the floor this Sunday, Feb. 16 when the Green and Gold head downtown to the Times Union Center to face Marist. The opening tip for the duel will get things going at 12 p.m., and will proceed the men’s game at 2 p.m. in a doubleheader.