Rich Hurley reclaims Troy head coaching job

TROY, N.Y. — When Rich Hurley stepped down as the Troy boys basketball coach in 2017, he left the door wide open for a possible return someday. That day has come.

Hurley reclaims his former position as the head coach at Troy after taking a three-year leave to spend more time with his family. The school board approved the hire Tuesday night. Hurley said the timing felt right with his kids a little older now.

He got the itch to coach high school hoops again a little after Christmas. He had been coaching his son’s teams, but the competition at the high-school level enticed him. Hurley returns to a program he led to five Section 2 finals appearances in six years, winning two championships. The Flying Horses won another title in 2018 under Greg Davis.

Hurley said he’s been in contact with the players, but he’s chomping at the bit to get back on the court.

“I’m just waiting to get in the gym with them,” he said, “and evaluate them, build relationships with them, build our own culture. That’s huge in today’s game, especially with this younger generation.”

Before Troy, Hurley led Bishop Maginn to back-to-back Sectional titles and a state championship.