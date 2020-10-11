Rensselaer parents happy to see the return of fall high school sports

Coxsackie, N.Y. — Rensselaer High School will have fall sports after all, and local parents couldn’t be happier to see their student athletes getting the chance to compete.

“It’s really nice to see the kids out doing some things that are normal and not being stuck in the house,” Krista Sousa, physical education teacher at Rensselaer and cross country parent said.

Rensselaer tennis and cross country are a go this fall after a community effort saved fall sports from a school budget cut.

“The Rensselaer community has always been great.,” Sousa said. “The businesses, the families, the students, everyone, they always come together and work together in a time of need.”

“There’s several local businesses in the city of Rensselaer that stepped up to the plate,” Chris Dunlavey, a Rensselaer tennis parent said.

Local businesses such as Stewart’s Shops and Dunn Landfill made donations while fundraising efforts inside the school picked up the rest, like the Slingerland family selling masks to contribute to the goal of playing this fall.

“My daughter made them,” Tammy Slingerland, the mother of triplets playing tennis and cross country this fall said. “She designed them and I put it out there and the community really chipped in and we raised some money.”

For Rensselaer families, the dilemma now comes with deciding who gets to go to games, as strict guidelines limit the number of spectators permitted to attend sporting events.

“We get four passes so we’ll be able to have my dad and mom, my wife’s family, anybody that we would be able to accomodate,” Dunlavey said.

“We text back and forth to say ‘alright who’s coming today, who’s going to be there today’ so we can figure out who can have the passes for that day,” Sousa said.

“It’s easy for me and my husband, so it’s just the two of us,” Slingerland said.

With tennis and cross country saved this fall, the focus now turns to fundraising efforts for the rest of the sports calendar.

