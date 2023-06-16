ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In light of the Albany Empire being terminated from the National Arena League (NAL), the remainder of their season and the block party scheduled for Saturday outside the MVP Arena have both been canceled. The NAL decided to terminate the Empire following an emergency conference call with the league’s board of owners, discussing the team’s failure to pay overdue league-mandated assessments.

The NAL and MVP Arena have both released statements following the team’s termination. All season and individual ticket holders will be refunded for the remaining three home games.