COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Colonie-based Electric City Bombers, a girls’ softball organization, has opened registration for the Upstate Fall Classic. The upcoming games are set for the weekend of Sept. 9-11.

The Upstate Fall Classic features 16U and 18U divisions. On Facebook, the team notes that the event sold out last year, and that advance registration is encouraged. Entry is priced at $450. Payment is accepted via check or Venmo.

The tournament caps out at 20 teams. 1st and 2nd place awards will be given out, in addition to individual and team awards.

The tournament will be held at McBride Fields, located at 22 McBride Road in Mechanicville. Those with questions can reach out to tournament director Chris Markowski by phone at (518) 339-9828, or by email at cmarkows@nycap.rr.com.

The Electric City Bombers have been in operation since 2005.