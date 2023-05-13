ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Patroons entered Friday night tied with the Reading Rebels atop the Northeast standings. Their opponent Friday night? The Reading Rebels.

The Patroons jumped out of the gates, leading 32-26 after the first quarter, and taking a 68-55 advantage into the half. Albany maintained a 13 point lead entering the fourth quarter, but the Rebels came roaring back on their way to a 113-111 win.

Trevis Wyche led Albany with 30 points. Anthony Lee led all scorers with 31 points for Reading.