RAVENA, NY (NEWS10) — Ravena has been the king of Class B each of the last two years, winning back to back section titles. This year’s playoff journey began Friday night at home against Gloversville.

The Indians started out fast and never looked back. Dominik Paljusaj tallied the teams first two touchdowns on the ground to put them up 14-0. They took a 41-0 lead into the half, on their way to a 55-0 win.

Ravena will play the winner of Saturday’s matchup between Lansingburgh and Mechanicville/Hoosic Valley in the semifinals.