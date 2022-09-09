RAVENA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Few teams bested the reigning section two, class B football champion Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk Indians last season. One of those teams was the Schalmont Sabres. Friday night the two sides square off in Schenectady, N.Y., for News10 Sports’ game of the week.

For Ravena, this is a grudge match after the Sabres came to their home turf and handed them a 17-14 defeat in 2021 – the only home loss the Indians suffered last season.

Now Ravena head coach Gary VanDerzee’s squad seeks to return the favor Friday night in Schalmont’s house.

Both teams come into Friday’s game riding different waves: Ravena powered past Scotia-Glenville 38-7 in week zero, while Schalmont is still reeling from a 29-12 season-opening loss at the hands of Gloversville.

In such a tight-knit class B, every game is important. But for Indians’ senior quarterback Luke Misetich, a victory over the Sabres would mean just a little bit more.

“Schalmont’s…a school that I always want to beat,” said Misetich. “And we know they’re not gonna take it easy on us, and we’re sure as heck not going to take it easy on them. I’m so excited; you know, I’ve only beat Schalmont a handful of times in my high school career, no matter what sport it is. So, I know they’re gonna be aggressive; they’re gonna play hard. I’m probably going to get hit, but it’s alright, ’cause we’ll get a win.”

Ravena and Schalmont kick off at 7:00 p.m. Friday night. Tune into NEWS10 at 6:00 p.m. for a live interview with Sabres head coach Joe Whipple ahead of the matchup.