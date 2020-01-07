Queensbury hangs on to take sole possession of Foothills Council lead

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. – No. 6 Queensbury withstood a late rally by No. 17 Amsterdam Monday night to take sole possession of first place in the Foothills Council. Both teams had previously been undefeated in league play.
The Spartans held a 17-point lead after three quarters, but the Rugged Rams rallied to pull within five points in the fourth before eventually falling 54-48.
“It was pretty stressful,” Queensbury Head Coach Megan Bethel said after the game. “A lot of turnovers on our part, just bonehead mistakes, but luckily we held it together until the end and finished it off.”
Hope Sullivan led the Spartans with 18 points.
“We knew we had to control the ball,” said Sullivan, who iced the game from the free throw line at the end of the game. “It was definitely a nailbiter because they came back fast, and we were expecting to keep up that lead, and for them to chip away and come at us we definitely got a little nervous, but we had to hold them down. We controlled the ball. We knew what we had to do, and we did it.”
Queensbury improves to 7-0 this season. Amsterdam falls to 7-2.