ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) announced Monday it will return to Tom & Mary Casey Stadium at the University at Albany for the league’s 2024 Training Camp, Opening Weekend and inaugural home games for the New York Atlas on May 31-June 2, 2024.



“We’re thrilled to give fans across New York the opportunity to welcome the Atlas home to the State at UAlbany this season,” said Mike Rabil, Co-Founder and CEO of the Premier Lacrosse League. “UAlbany has been a fantastic host for our Training Camp and Opening Weekend in years past, even hosting the most watched outdoor pro lacrosse game in Game 1 of our 2023 season. We look forward to kicking off this historic season for the PLL in Albany once again.”



The PLL recently assigned its eight teams to home cities, marking the league’s biggest investment since its inception in 2018. Eight of the PLL’s 10 regular season games will take place in its team’s home locations, including New York, with two regular season weekends, All-Star Game, and playoffs to be held at neutral sites. As the home team, the New York Atlas will play two games on back to back days for their homecoming at Casey Stadium at UAlbany.



“The UAlbany community could not be more excited to continue our partnership with the PLL for another year of world-class lacrosse,” said UAlbany Director of Athletics Mark Benson. “Albany has become the perfect venue to open competition each new season, and this year is made even more special with the privilege of debuting the Atlas as New York’s home team. We look forward to continuing the great tradition of lacrosse in the Capital Region.”



Ahead of the 2024 season, the top four teams from the PLL’s 2023 season will face off in the PLL Championship Series presented by Ticketmaster February 14-19, 2024 at The St. James near Washington, D.C. The Utah Archers, Boston Cannons, California Redwoods, and Philadelphia Waterdogs will compete in the Olympic Sixes game format, set to return lacrosse to the Olympics at the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Games.



To view the full 2024 PLL Schedule, learn more about the New York Atlas, and join the presale for early access to purchase tickets, visit premierlacrosseleague.com.