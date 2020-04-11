Premier Lacrosse League postpones start of 2020 season

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Premier Lacrosse League postponed the start of its 2020 season Friday, citing the “safety of all parties” amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In an announcement posted to Twitter, CEO Mike Rabil said “the health of our players, coaches, fans and colleagues are of paramount importance to us as we go through this unprecedented time.”
The professional traveling league was schedule to play games at UAlbany’s Tom & Mary Casey Stadium Aug. 14-15. It’s unclear how the postponement will affect those dates. According to the release, the PLL plans to announce a new start date for the season in May.