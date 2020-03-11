Premier Lacrosse League announces Albany return for 2020 season

ALBANY, NEW YORK (March 11, 2020) – The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) announced today that the league will return to the University at Albany for its upcoming 2020 season. The PLL is scheduled to host an evening match-up on Friday, August 14 and a doubleheader on Saturday, August 15.

Games will take place for the second consecutive year at Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium. PLL is scheduled to come back to the University at Albany following the league’s second-ever sellout during its three-game weekend in 2019. Albany becomes another location announced for the upcoming season after Boston, Atlanta, New York, Baltimore, Dallas, Minnesota, Los Angeles, Portland and Raleigh. The weekend in Albany will see another triumphant return for former University at Albany stars and members of the school’s Men’s Lacrosse team including Connor Fields, Miles Thompson, Blaze Riorden, Troy Reh, and Kyle McClancy, amongst several others.

“After the resounding success of our 2019 weekend in Albany, we began to almost plan out the 2020 schedule around our return to the city,” says PLL Co-Founder and CEO Mike Rabil. “We will look to scale this tentpole weekend to an even larger scale for the upcoming season. Lacrosse is endemic to the people of Albany and we saw this firsthand as they packed the stands last summer. This weekend means an incredible amount to our players, staff, and fans and we will put on another memorable experience for everyone.”

“We are incredibly excited to once again host the PLL this summer,” said UAlbany Director of Athletics Mark Benson. “Last year showed what an incredible event the PLL weekend is for our community and we can’t wait to offer our loyal fans the experience for another season. Further, to see so many of our former players return to their original home field and play among the sport’s best makes the experience that much more special.”

ABOUT PREMIER LACROSSE LEAGUE

The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) brings the sport of lacrosse to a national stage for the first time through a tour-based model, complete with the best players the sport has to offer. Co-founded by lacrosse superstar, philanthropist, and investor Paul Rabil and his brother, serial entrepreneur and investor, Mike Rabil, the Premier Lacrosse League is backed by an investment group comprised of The Raine Group, Joe Tsai Sports, Brett Jefferson Holdings and Creative Artists Agency (CAA). The upcoming 2020 season is scheduled to begin on May 29 with the season culminating with a Championship Game on September 20. The PLL season is distributed through an exclusive media-rights agreement with NBC Sports Group. For more information, visit www.premierlacrosseleague.com and follow on social media: Instagram (@PLL), Twitter (@PremierLacrosse), Facebook (@PremierLacrosseLeague) and YouTube (YouTube.com/PLL).

ABOUT TOM & MARY CASEY STADIUM

The 8,500-seat Tom & Mary Casey Stadium opened in 2013. The stadium currently is home to the UAlbany football, men’s and women’s lacrosse as well as men’s and women’s soccer programs. In men’s lacrosse, the Great Danes consistently have drawn some of the top crowds in Division I. In 2017, the stadium hosted a men’s lacrosse NCAA Tournament game, with UAlbany defeating defending-champion North Carolina, 15-12, in front of an NCAA first-round record 6,472 fans.