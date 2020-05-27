Predanic earns prestigious NE10 Woman of the Year honor

MANSFIELD, Mass. – Senior Nina Predanic of the women’s soccer team has been named the 2020 Northeast-10 Conference Woman of the Year.

The NE10 bestows these prestigious honor upon a graduating student-athlete who has exhausted her athletic eligibility and who has exhibited sustained excellence in competition, the classroom, and in their community service endeavors. The recipient of the NE10’s Woman of the Year is designated as the conference’s nominee for the NCAA Woman of the Year award program. The NE10 award is voted upon annually by the NE10’s Senior Woman Administrators Council.

Predanic wrapped up her outstanding intercollegiate athletic and academic careers, while maintaining an overall grade-point-average that stands above a 3.70 and being active within the local community.

Predanic, a business administration major from Brezice, Slovenia who is playing professionally with SK Sturm Damen in Austria; was a two-time United Soccer Coaches first-team All-American, a four-time NE10 All-Conference honoree, and the conference’s 2019 Player of the Year. She was also named the Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association (D2CCA) East Region Player of the Year, garnered United Soccer Coaches first-team Scholar All-East accolades, and College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-America® honors.

In the process, she helped the Golden Knights (21-3-1) tie a league record with their eighth NE10 Postseason Championship while earning their seventh NCAA National semifinal appearance within the past 12 years.

Predanic was a two-year team captain, a member of the Saint Rose Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, and involved in numerous community outreach programs including, but not limited to; the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Strength in Numbers. She was also a volunteer youth soccer coach, helped organize reading days at the Delaware Community School, and completed an internship with the Albany Patroons.

Predanic is the fourth Saint Rose student-athlete, and third women’s soccer player, to garner this award. Former women’s soccer players Kailey Egbert and Christina Cuffari garnered the award in 2009 and 2012 respectively, while former swimming and diving standout Caitlin Brauer was bestowed with the honor in 2013.