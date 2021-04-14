Powers helps power Galway past Mekeel Christian in comeback win

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Lens Lima wasn’t getting shut out again.

When Galway and Mekeel Christian met for the second time this season on Wednesday night, the Lions wanted a different result than the 4-0 shutout the Eagles handed Mekeel the first time around. After a quick goal from Galway to start the game, it looked like Lima was ready to do the rest himself.

Lima, Mekeel’s all-time leading scorer with 93 goals, had a hat trick by halftime and added another to put the Lions up 4-2 in the second half and seemingly in control. Then Anthony Powers led the charge back for the Eagles. The senior scored the game-tying and go-ahead goals for Galway as the Eagles ripped off four straight second half goals on their way to a 6-4 win.

