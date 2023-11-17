ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Niskayuna native and owner of Journeymen Wrestling Frank Popolizio hosted eight college wrestling programs at the Washington Armory Friday night for the Armbar at the Armory tournament.

No team drew a bigger buzz than No. 2 North Carolina State, coached by Popolizio’s brother Pat. The Wolfpack is undefeated on the season (7-0) and earned wins against Binghamton and Sacred Heart.

Aside from the competition aspect, the Popolizio brothers were happy to be able to showcase wrestling greatness for the city of Albany.

“Anytime you can bring family back into the fold I think it’s a special moment, said Frank Popolizio. “More importantly, my brother’s team is one of the top teams in the nation. They’re ranked second in the United States and, so we can showcase them, and people of this community can see what greatness looks like.”

Pat wrestled collegiately for Oklahoma State but believes coming back home for this moment tonight was a special one.

“This is an unbelievable opportunity coming back to the capital region where it all started and, to bring our team down here in upstate New York, it means a lot,” Popolizio said. “You know this is where my career started and, obviously always looking to build on it with kids that are here wrestling on a high school level, and we’re always out up this way recruiting too.”