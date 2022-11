NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Congratulations to this week’s winner of our Play of the Week poll, Niskayuna’s Dahvion Wimberly!

Wimberly made a juggling catch for a long touchdown off a flea flicker pass from Ethan Gilson in Nisakayuna’s section title win over Averill Park, the first section championship ever for the Silver Warriors. Vote here for this week’s Play of the Week poll!