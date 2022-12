TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Congratulations to this week’s winner of our Play of the Week poll, Greenwich’s Adrianna Rojas!

Off a feed from Grace Kuzmich, Rojas converted in the paint on a layup, and was fouled to complete a three-point play that helped lead the Witches to a dominant win over Emma Willard. Vote here for this week’s Play of the Week poll.