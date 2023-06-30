ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The popularity of pickleball has spiked in the past few years, and Albany now has its own facility dedicated to the sport. The city held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday morning to celebrate the opening of four new pickleball courts at the Capital Hills Golf Course.

The courts are free and open to the public on a first come, first serve basis. Organizers hope to see a lot of people come out and play.

“It’s the fastest growing sport,” Jonathan Jones, Albany Commissioner or Recreation, Youth and Workforce Services, said. “It’s for all ages. This court is for all skill levels, and we’re just excited to have a dedicated court in the capital of New York.”

The courts can be reserved for a fee. City officials will be gathering data on usage habits to decide how to maximize the space moving forward.