Pickett procures third MAAC Player of the Week award

LOUDONVILLE, NY – For the fourth time in his young career and the third occasion this season, Siena Basketball sophomore standout Jalen Pickett has been proclaimed the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Player of the Week. The Rochester, New York native averaged 16.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 6.0 assists to lead the Saints to a perfect 2-0 week and the program’s first five-game winning streak in a decade.
The first player to earn MAAC Player of the Week honors more than twice this season, Pickett was previously bestowed the award on Dec. 30 and Jan. 27. Last season, he became just the fourth league freshman in 33 years to receive the honor when he was named both the MAAC Player and Rookie of the Week on Dec. 3, 2018. Pickett is the first Siena player to be named a three-time MAAC Player of the Week in one season since Brett Bisping also won the award three times during the 2015-16 season.
Pickett narrowly missed a triple-double last Wednesday, instead settling for his second double-double of the season to lead the Saints to the regular season series sweep of four-time defending MAAC Tournament Champion and preseason favorite Iona. He poured in 18 points, and added a career-high 11 rebounds to go along with seven assists to hand the Gaels their only loss in now their past six games.
Yesterday, Pickett added 14 more points, five assists (zero turnovers), and a season-high three blocks as Siena rallied past Fairfield to complete the regular season series sweep of the Stags in Connecticut.
The MAAC Preseason Player of the Year and reigning unanimous MAAC Rookie of the Year, Pickett has put together another tremendous all-around season. He currently ranks fifth nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio (3.29), and 31st in assists (5.6). Pickett also stands fourth in the MAAC in scoring (15.5) and fifth in blocks (1.2).
Pickett and the Saints continue their pivotal three-game road trip Wednesday night at Quinnipiac at 7 p.m.
